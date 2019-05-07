Cat Power announces North American fall tour, shares “Horizon” video: Watch

Cat Power recently wrapped up a round of spring tour dates, including some slots opening for Mumford and Sons. The indie singer-songwriter born Chan Marshall plans to spend the next couple of months on the road as well, as she’s just announced a North American headlining tour for the fall.
In continued support of one of last year’s best albums, Wanderer, these new dates run from mid-September all the way through early November. Tampa, Charlotte, and New York are part of the itinerary, as are Boston, Washington, DC, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and San Francisco.
(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)
The fall trek follows a summer stint over in Europe and the UK, where she’ll play festivals like Mad Cool and Glastonbury. Marshall will also share the stage with Bob Dylan and Neil Young at a special London show in July.
To coincide with the new tour, Marshall has also shared a lovely music video for Wanderer centerpiece “Horizon”. It was helmed by Greg Hunt and features a number of Marshall’s close friends.
Check out the visual below, followed by the full tour schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th via LiveNation, after which you can find them here.
Cat Power 2019 Tour Dates:
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ YOLA Fest
06/27 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
06/28 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Siren’s Call & Culture Festival
07/01 – Lille, FR @ Theatre Sebastopol
07/02 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
07/04 – Paris, FR @ Festival Days Off
07/05 – Lyon, FR @ Festival Les Nuits de Fourviere
07/06 – Brugge, BE @ Cactus Festival
07/07 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/09 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
07/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
07/12 – London, UK @ Hyde Park London %
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/15 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
07/16 – Lorrach, DE @ Stimmen Festival
07/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/19 – Luzern, CH @ Blue Balls Festival
07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
09/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/13 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor
09/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
09/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
09/20 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/24 – Boston, MA @ ROYALE
09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre
09/27 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
09/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
10/25 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
10/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
% = w/ Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and others