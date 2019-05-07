Cat Power announces North American fall tour, shares “Horizon” video: Watch

Cat Power's "Horizon" music video

Cat Power recently wrapped up a round of spring tour dates, including some slots opening for Mumford and Sons. The indie singer-songwriter born Chan Marshall plans to spend the next couple of months on the road as well, as she’s just announced a North American headlining tour for the fall.

In continued support of one of last year’s best albums, Wanderer, these new dates run from mid-September all the way through early November. Tampa, Charlotte, and New York are part of the itinerary, as are Boston, Washington, DC, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and San Francisco.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

The fall trek follows a summer stint over in Europe and the UK, where she’ll play festivals like Mad Cool and Glastonbury. Marshall will also share the stage with Bob Dylan and Neil Young at a special London show in July.

To coincide with the new tour, Marshall has also shared a lovely music video for Wanderer centerpiece “Horizon”. It was helmed by Greg Hunt and features a number of Marshall’s close friends.

Check out the visual below, followed by the full tour schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th via LiveNation, after which you can find them here.

Cat Power 2019 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ YOLA Fest

06/27 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

06/28 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Siren’s Call & Culture Festival

07/01 – Lille, FR @ Theatre Sebastopol

07/02 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/04 – Paris, FR @ Festival Days Off

07/05 – Lyon, FR @ Festival Les Nuits de Fourviere

07/06 – Brugge, BE @ Cactus Festival

07/07 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

07/09 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

07/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/12 – London, UK @ Hyde Park London %

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/15 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

07/16 – Lorrach, DE @ Stimmen Festival

07/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/19 – Luzern, CH @ Blue Balls Festival

07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

09/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

09/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

09/20 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/24 – Boston, MA @ ROYALE

09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre

09/27 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

09/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

10/25 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

10/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

% = w/ Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and others