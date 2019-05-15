Chance the Rapper teases new song with dance video: Watch

Chance the Rapper, photo by Amy Price

Chance the Rapper isn’t just working hard on bringing Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets back, he’s also putting together a new album. The beloved Chicago MC has been hinting all year that a follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book would be coming this July. As proof of concept, he’s now shared a snippet of a new track via Instagram.

The song was previously hinted at back in April, but the more recent post features a much more fleshed out preview. Playfully calling the upcoming effort his “owbum,” Chance posted a video featuring social media notables 8jency and Walter Bowser, as well as Texas rapper TisaKorean, who features on the unnamed tune. The four of them dance-mime the lyrics like, “Carry all the groceries in in one trip/ Simply Minute Maid, gone in one sip/ Too much dip on my chip.”



In that April post, Chance said that the beat came from Murda Beatz. Listen to the teaser and watch all the moves below.

For more new sounds from Chance, revisit his recent releases “My Own Thing” (featuring Joey Purp), “The Man Has Everything”, his Lil Yachty collaboration “Atlanta House Freestyle”, “Work Out”, and “I Might Need Security”. We’re also waiting on more info about that album with Kanye West.