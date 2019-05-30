Menu
Charli XCX and Diplo ride dolphins in the bonkers video for “Spicy”: Watch

A reworking of Spice Girls' 1996 hit "Wannabe"

by
on May 30, 2019, 11:14am
Charli XCX and Diplo in the "Spicy" music video

Charli XCX celebrated the launch of Spice Girls’ reunion tour by performing a live cover of “Wannabe” at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend last Saturday. Now, a studio version of that rendition has been officially released along with a music video.

Dubbed “Spicy”, the dancehall-infused rework is a collaboration between Charli XCX and Diplo, with added contributions from French producer Herve Pagez. Charli XCX previously got nostalgic with Troye Sivan on “1999”, a song dedicated entirely to the ’90s, so it seemed only a matter of time before she took on Scary, Baby, Posh, Sporty, and Ginger.

(Read: The Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

The visual, meanwhile, sees Charli XCX and Diplo set in an alternate reality that combines the future and… Lisa Frank? All you really need to know is that they ride and dance with multicolored dolphins while UFOs casually fly by.

Check out the insane “Spicy” music video below.

Charli XCX is expected to release a new album sometime this year. She recently joined Lizzo on “Blame It on Your Love”. Earlier this month, Diplo made a cameo in the music video for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road”.

