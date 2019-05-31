Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens debut new collaboration “Gone” at Primavera Sound: Watch

Christine and the Queens (photo by Debi Del Grande) and Charli XCX (photo by Nathan Dainty)

Charli XCX is on a tear of collaborations recently. She mixed it up with Miley Cyrus at Big Weekend for “We Can’t Stop”, rode dolphins with Diplo in the “Spicy” video, and linked with Lizzo for “Blame It on Your Love”. And that’s not even mentioning last year’s smash “1999” with Troye Sivan. The British pop star has now teased her latest team up, as she welcomed Christine and the Queens onto the stage during her Primavera Sound set to debut their new track “Gone”.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

From the footage of the performance that has thus far made it online, it seems “Gone” is a brawny number with a hell of a dance breakdown. There’s also a little bit of Christine and the Queen’s French flair, as you can see for yourself in the clips below.



Charli XCX new song with Christine And The Queens at Primavera Sound Festival pic.twitter.com/FUS61CKuvg — Emmanuel Fourès (@MrFoures) May 31, 2019

It seems probable that any of these collaborations — namely those with Diplo, Lizzo, and Christine and the Queens — could find their way onto Charli XCX’s follow-up to 2017’s Pop 2. We’ll have to await further word on that anticipated record, however.

In the meantime, Christine and the Queens also appeared on the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she performed a cover of the titular host’s “Sissy That Walk”. Check out the replay below.