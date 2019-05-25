Charli XCX performs live remix of Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”: Watch

Charli XCX at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Charli XCX celebrated Spice Girls’ reunion by putting her own twist on “Wannabe” at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Saturday night.

The day after Spice Girls took the stage in Dublin for their first concert in seven years, Charli debuted a remix of “Wannabe” called “Spicy”. Watch footage of Charli’s performance below.



“Spicy” is reportedly a collaboration with Diplo, and a studio version of the remix leaked online ahead of Charli’s debut live performance.

Following her own set at BBC 1’s Big Weekend, Charli joined Miley Cyrus on stage for “We Can’t Stop”.

Charli has vowed to release her long-awaited new album later this year, so be on the lookout for that.