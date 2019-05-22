Menu
Christopher Nolan’s new film is a spy thriller called Tenet

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

May 22, 2019
Christopher Nolan has finally let us in on his next project.

It’s called Tenet and is described by Warner Bros. as “an action epic from the world of international espionage.”

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington, Gotham’s own Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki will be joined on set by newly confirmed cast members including Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia and Harry Potter actress Clemence Posey round out the cast.

Production on the film, which recently got underway, will take the cast and crew to seven different countries. As has been the case with several of his recent films, Nolan will be shooting using a mix of IMAX and 70mm film.

Tenet is scheduled for release on July 17th, 2020. It will mark Nolan’s 11th film to date and arrives three years after the release of his previous epic, Dunkirk.

