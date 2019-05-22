Chromeo perform “Bad Decision” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Chromeo on Seth Meyers

Chromeo appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, serving as the show’s musical guest after actors Bryan Cranston and Eric Stonestreet took their time on the couch. During the performance, the electro-funk purveyors offered up “Bad Decision”, a track from their fifth studio album, Head Over Heels, which they released last year.

As to be expected from the sleek duo, the evening’s setup was minimalist yet stylish, featuring pulsing blue lights and a sunglasses-clad Dave 1. Replay it all down below.



In other news, in addition to a tour running through June, the Canadian pair will appear at a handful of music festivals this summer, including Summer Camp Music Festival this weekend and Forecastle Festival in July. Grab your tickets to all their upcoming dates here.