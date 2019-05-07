Have mercy! A TV series about the college admissions scandal is already in the works

Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky in Full House

From the moment news broke in March about a bribery scandal involving Hollywood stars and Ivy League schools, it was only a matter of time until it ended up getting the good ol’ screen treatment. Between the name recognition to the garish sense of upper-crust entitlement to the inanity of gaming the admissions process, everything about the situation screamed “Emmy-winning limited series” or “Oscar-winning movie.”

While the jury’s still out on the latter, the first television series adaptation of the story is already in its early stages. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming nonfiction book, Accepted, has been optioned by Annapurna TV who will begin to shop it along to any hungry networks. Emmy winner D.V. DeVincentis, who worked on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson will adapt the book that chronicles the scandal.



It’s fascinating to consider the possibility of a series featuring actors playing their own contemporaries, but considering the potential legal time awaiting Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, and other well-off conspirators, it’s a story likely to take a few more turns of note before it’s fully resolved. And frankly, don’t expect this forthcoming adaptation to be the only one announced in the months and even years to come.

It’s just that kind of story.