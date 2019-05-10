Industrial metallers Combichrist unveil video for new song “Understand”: Watch

Combichrist, photo by Chad Michael Ward

Combichrist, the industrial metal act based out of Atlanta and featuring Norwegian frontman Andy LaPlegua, will return with a new album, One Fire, on June 7th, and they’ve just unleashed an intense video for the new song “Understand” (watch below).

The band has been the brainchild of LaPlegua for 15 years now, as he has fronted a rotating cast of musicians over the years. One Fire marks the band’s ninth album, and will be released via Out of Line Music.

Regarding the David Lynch-inspired video for “Understand”, LaPlegua stated, “This might be the most important music video I’ve ever made. I’m addressing themes and personal feelings that to date I’ve kept hidden. Anxiety, fear, the unknown, and how they take a toll on people’s lives, on my life. This is the third video I’ve made with director Jason Alacrity, and his ability to translate these wild impulses and different ideas was a great challenge. But he, and the cast, really did an amazing job making the song come to life in an even more intense way. ‘Understand’ isn’t just about knowing, it’s about learning.”

Combichrist are currently on a North American tour with Silver Snakes. The trek continues tonight (May 10th) in Los Angeles and runs through a June 2nd show in Indianapolis. See the dates below, and pre-order One Fire at this location.

One Fire Artwork:

One Fire Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Hate Like Me

03. Broken United

04. Guns at Last Dawn (feat. Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell)

05. Lobotomy

06. One Fire

07. Bottle of Pain

08. 2045

09. Interlude

10. Understand

11. California Über Alles (Dead Kennedy’s cover)

12. Last Days Under the Sun (feat. Daniel Myer)

13. The Other

Combichrist 2019 North American Tour Dates with Silver Snakes:

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

05/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

05/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theater

05/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

05/19 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramids

05/23 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/25 – Montreal, QC @ Katacombes

05/26 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

05/28 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

05/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Ironworks

05/31 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

06/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache at The Intersection

06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel