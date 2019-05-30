Corey Taylor informs fans he “blew out [his] left testicle” trying to hit Dokken-like high notes

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Corey Taylor apparently is on a mission to do harm to every part of his body. The Slipknot singer, who recently underwent double knee surgery and had spinal surgery in 2016, now says he “blew out [his] left testicle” while practicing his high notes.

“Working on my ‘87 Dokken high notes this morning. F*cked around and blew out the left testicle. Careful on re-entry, kids. #kissofdeath #pissinblood,” tweeted Taylor yesterday.



Of course, Taylor is referring to ’80s hair metal band Dokken, whose singer Don Dokken hit some pretty impressive high notes back in the day.

When one fan commented, “If you pee blood WHILE screaming Dokken, I think you become the new king of metal. There would be a ceremony and everything.” To which Taylor responded, “They’d have to forgive me for not standing during the ceremony.”

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Shows)

We’re guessing Taylor may be exaggerating a bit, but if not, someone call Conan O’Brien, because it may be high time for a Slipnutz revival (see below).

In non-testicle news, Slipknot will release their new album, We Are Not Your Kind, on August 9th. The band will embark on a European tour in June, and their “Knotfest Roadshow” North American trek with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth in late July.