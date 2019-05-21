Corey Taylor performs David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream”, embraces “villain” role ahead of new Slipknot album

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor staged a solo show on Sunday night (May 19th) in Garden Grove, California, playing an entire set of cover songs, including the David Bowie classic “Moonage Daydream”.

Taylor, who recently underwent double knee surgery and performed Friday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Slipknot, also covered songs by Prince, INXS, The Clash, The Beatles, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, and more. You can check out the aforementioned Bowie cover below.



Meanwhile, in a new interview with Heavy Metal Hill, Taylor was asked about the direction of the upcoming Slipknot album, We Are Not Your Kind. He responded, “It is really dark; the music falls in between Iowa and Vol. 3. It is experimental, but heavy as hell. It’s aggressive, but has tons of melodies. I think people are really going to dig it.”

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s “Knotfest Roadshow”)

He added, “The crazy thing I have noticed over the last couple years I have seen a shift in the way people look at me. I thought having an opinion was something that was cool, and now I’m becoming a meme. I feel everyone is starting to turn on me, so I am using that to my advantage. I am like, ‘Alright, you want a villain, I will give you a f*cking villain.’ That is kind of where I am in my life, not giving a shit. I am basically saying, you don’t have to like me, but you are going to love me anyway.”

Slipknot’s We Are Not Your Kind album arrives on August 9th. The band will embark on a European tour in June, and headline the “Knotfest Roadshow” North American trek with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth this summer. Pick up tickets to Slipknot’s upcoming shows here.