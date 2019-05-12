Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

CupcakKe shares predictably lewd video for “Old Town Hoe”: Watch

You'll never look at corn on the cob the same way again

by
on May 12, 2019, 1:45pm
0 comments
CupcakKe old town hoe music video lil nas x old town road remix
CupcakKe's "Old Town Hoe" video

Nothing about CupcakKe is subtle. The Chicago MC’s ribald approach to sexual lyrics is what she’s made a name for herself on, after all. So don’t be at all surprised by the blatant raunchiness of her new video for “Old Town Hoe”, her unapologetically lewd remix of  Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”.

(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

The clip is pretty simply cowboy themed, with CupcakKe and her backup dancers dressed in paisley handkerchief tops and riding stick horses. When not playing with penis-shaped water bottles, lollipops, and popsicles, they abuse the phallic nature of corn on the cob until you’ll never look at the grain vegetable the same again.

Watch below.

In addition to remixing the “controversial” yet record-breaking hit, CupcakKe has recently shared single “Squidward Nose” and “Bird Box”. She’ll appear at a number of festivals this season, including Outside Lands, Primavera Sound, and Roskilde Festival.

Previous Story
David Lynch cancels Festival of Disruption NYC 2019
Next Story
Epicenter Festival has been a disaster of severe weather, traffic nightmares, and canceled sets
No comments