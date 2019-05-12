CupcakKe shares predictably lewd video for “Old Town Hoe”: Watch

CupcakKe's "Old Town Hoe" video

Nothing about CupcakKe is subtle. The Chicago MC’s ribald approach to sexual lyrics is what she’s made a name for herself on, after all. So don’t be at all surprised by the blatant raunchiness of her new video for “Old Town Hoe”, her unapologetically lewd remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”.

The clip is pretty simply cowboy themed, with CupcakKe and her backup dancers dressed in paisley handkerchief tops and riding stick horses. When not playing with penis-shaped water bottles, lollipops, and popsicles, they abuse the phallic nature of corn on the cob until you’ll never look at the grain vegetable the same again.



Watch below.

In addition to remixing the “controversial” yet record-breaking hit, CupcakKe has recently shared single “Squidward Nose” and “Bird Box”. She’ll appear at a number of festivals this season, including Outside Lands, Primavera Sound, and Roskilde Festival.