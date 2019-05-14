Dave Grohl surprises child prodigy drummer on Ellen: Watch

Dave Grohl on Ellen

Dave Grohl is music’s most beloved rock, and for good reason.

On a recent episode of Ellen, the Foo Fighters frontman offered some words of wisdom to nine-year-old drummer Yoyoka Soma, who had just proven she could go toe to toe with the rock legend by pounding a nearby kit to the sounds of “The Pretender”.



“Hey Yoyoka, this is Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters,” he said in a surprise video message (gotta love those spectacles). “I’ve seen you play ‘The Pretender’ before and you are amazing. So, keep it up because the world needs more drummers.”

Of course, Grohl is no stranger to drumming the classics himself as he proved earlier this month at a Ride for Ronnie event. So, clearly he could relate to Soma. Watch below.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the child prodigy has appeared on Ellen. A few months ago, Soma stopped by to perform Queen’s “Stone Cold Crazy”, to which she was then gifted a Yoyoka keyboard and a special one-night performance at LA’s Whisky-a-Go-Go.

You can revisit that appearance below and you can also check out her YouTube channel. We’re certainly impressed with her rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times, Bad Times”.