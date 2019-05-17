David Berman announces new album as Purple Mountains, shares “All My Happiness is Gone”: Stream

Last week, David Berman resurfaced to introduce the world to Purple Mountains, his first project since Silver Jews disbanded more than a decade ago. Now, he’s formally announced his debut album under the moniker and mapped out a corresponding tour. The self-titled record is due out for release July 12th through longtime label Drag City.
Purple Mountains collects 10 new songs, with titles such as “That’s Just the Way That I Feel”, “Darkness and Cold”, “Margaritas at the Mall”, and “Storyline Fever”. Per a statement, the effort was produced by Jarvis Taveniere and Jeremy Earle of the band Woods.
As a preview of the anticipated LP, Berman has shared “All My Happiness is Gone”. The track was originally issued as a 12-inch last week, though only available at record stores. Song credits noted that Berman was assisted in the studio by both Taveniere and Earle and Anna St. Louis.
Take a listen below via a video helmed by Brent Stewart and Matt Boyd.
Pre-order Purple Mountains here. As for Berman’s Purple Mountains tour, the North American summer trek marks his first in more than 10 years, and will see him performing new music as well as material from Silver Jews’ catalog.
Purple Mountains Artwork:
Purple Mountains Tracklist:
01. That’s Just The Way I Feel
02. All My Happiness is Gone
03. Darkness and Cold
04. Snow is Falling in Manhattan
05. Margaritas at the Mall
06. She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger
07. I Loved Being My Mother’s Son
08. Nights That Won’t Happen
09. Storyline Fever
10. Maybe I’m the Only One for Me
Purple Mountains 2019 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Pine Plains, NJ @ Huichica East
08/11 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
08/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
08/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Caat
08/15 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
08/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
08/19 – Louisville, KY @ Odeon
08/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
08/21 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
08/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
08/28 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
08/30 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
08/31 – New York, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/14 – Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Walla Walla
09/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chapel
09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room