David Berman announces new album as Purple Mountains, shares “All My Happiness is Gone”: Stream

Silver Jews' David Berman, photo by Brent Stewart

Last week, David Berman resurfaced to introduce the world to Purple Mountains, his first project since Silver Jews disbanded more than a decade ago. Now, he’s formally announced his debut album under the moniker and mapped out a corresponding tour. The self-titled record is due out for release July 12th through longtime label Drag City.

Purple Mountains collects 10 new songs, with titles such as “That’s Just the Way That I Feel”, “Darkness and Cold”, “Margaritas at the Mall”, and “Storyline Fever”. Per a statement, the effort was produced by Jarvis Taveniere and Jeremy Earle of the band Woods.



(Read: Where Have All the Indie Rock Bands Gone?)

As a preview of the anticipated LP, Berman has shared “All My Happiness is Gone”. The track was originally issued as a 12-inch last week, though only available at record stores. Song credits noted that Berman was assisted in the studio by both Taveniere and Earle and Anna St. Louis.

Take a listen below via a video helmed by Brent Stewart and Matt Boyd.

Pre-order Purple Mountains here. As for Berman’s Purple Mountains tour, the North American summer trek marks his first in more than 10 years, and will see him performing new music as well as material from Silver Jews’ catalog.

Purple Mountains Artwork:

Purple Mountains Tracklist:

01. That’s Just The Way I Feel

02. All My Happiness is Gone

03. Darkness and Cold

04. Snow is Falling in Manhattan

05. Margaritas at the Mall

06. She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger

07. I Loved Being My Mother’s Son

08. Nights That Won’t Happen

09. Storyline Fever

10. Maybe I’m the Only One for Me

Purple Mountains 2019 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Pine Plains, NJ @ Huichica East

08/11 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

08/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

08/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Caat

08/15 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

08/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

08/19 – Louisville, KY @ Odeon

08/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

08/21 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

08/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/28 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

08/30 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

08/31 – New York, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/14 – Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Walla Walla

09/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room