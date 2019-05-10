Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Silver Jews’ David Berman launches new project, releases debut single “All My Happiness is Gone”

His first release in over a decade is only available in record stores

by
on May 10, 2019, 11:37am
0 comments
silver jews david berman purple mountains all happiness is gone
Silver Jews' David Berman, photo by Brent Stewart

Believe it or not, it’s been over a decade since the Silver Jews decided to call it quits. With the exception of archival releases and reissues, there hasn’t been much activity from the band’s members in that time — that is until now.

David Berman has launched his first post-Silver Jews project today, as Stereogum points out. His group is called Purple Mountains, named after his blog, and they’re introducing themselves with debut single “All My Happiness is Gone”.

His first new music release since the Silver Jews’ Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea in 2008, the single is featured on a 12-inch. It was recorded at Jamdek in Chicago and comes alongside two additional remixes titled “All My Happiness is Wrong” and “All My Happiness is Long”. Song credits suggest the new band is rounded out by three members of the group Woods and Anna St. Louis.

(Read: Dusting ‘Em Off: Silver Jews — American Water

Due out via longtime label Drag City, the 12-inch single is only available at record stores and, per an included message (seen below), will never be released digitally. The good news? The same message assures fans that a proper Purple Mountains album is on the way in a “couple months”:

“all my happiness is gone” is the debut 12″ single from purple mountains, featuring david at the height of his powers. let’s stop the world together, shall we? then check out the remixes. the full album is still a couple months away; until then, we’ve made this to bring people into your stores — so please don’t sell them online. sell them “they-o–a–they-o” instead. we want people in your store on non-rsd days too!

While we wait for that full-length, peep images of the single’s artwork and packaging below.

purple mountains david berman debut single Silver Jews David Berman launches new project, releases debut single All My Happiness is Gone

david berman purple mountains debut song single release silver jews Silver Jews David Berman launches new project, releases debut single All My Happiness is Gone

And revisit a few Lookout Mountain tracks:

image

Interpol's Top 5 Music Videos

image

Pond Brings New Album 'Tasmania'

image

Arctic Monkeys' Top 5 Songs

image

Box of Crap: SWMRS Dive

image

A Conversation with Incubus

Previous Story
Film Review: The Hustle Lets Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson Secure the Bag
Next Story
Volbeat release new song “Parasite”: Stream
No comments