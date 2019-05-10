David Gilmour releases Live at Pompeii concert film for free on YouTube

David Gilmour's Live at Pompeii

In July 2016, David Gilmour returned to Pompeii for a special two-night concert event. His appearance came 45 years after Pink Floyd staged a similar production, the footage for which was heavily featured in the band’s iconic Live in Pompeii concert film. In 2017, Gilmour’s full performance was released as a concert film and companion live album.

Gilmour’s Live at Pompeii was originally screened in movie theaters for one night only, and has subsequently been available on DVD and Blu-ray. Now, though, Gilmour is streaming the entire performance for free on YouTube. Watch it below.



d

Setlist:

Set 1:

5 A.M.

Rattle That Lock

Faces of Stone

What Do You Want From Me (Pink Floyd song)

The Blue

The Great Gig in the Sky (Pink Floyd song)

A Boat Lies Waiting

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd song)

Money (Pink Floyd song)

In Any Tongue

High Hopes (Pink Floyd song)

Set 2:

One of These Days (Pink Floyd song)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V) (Pink Floyd song)

Fat Old Sun (Pink Floyd song)

Coming Back to Life (Pink Floyd song)

On an Island

The Girl in the Yellow Dress

Today

Sorrow (Pink Floyd song)

Run Like Hell (Pink Floyd song)

Encore:

Time (Pink Floyd song)

Breathe (Reprise) (Pink Floyd song)

Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd song)

Beauty