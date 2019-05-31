Deadland Ritual at the Troubadour, photo by Monika Lightstone

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler’s supergroup Deadland Ritual have shared a new single, “Broken and Bruised”, the second in a series of songs the band plans to release — with a possible album in the works for the future. Watch the video for the track below.

Alongside Butler is a lineup of veteran musicians including vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica, Scars on Broadway), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol).



The band was formed by Butler after Black Sabbath’s final tour in 2017. As he told Rolling Stone that year, he had “about 120 riffs written down and I’ve just got to pick a guitarist and sort through them.” They releases their first single, “Down in Flames”, earlier this year.

Produced by Greg Fidelman, “Broken and Bruised” is a subtle amalgamation of the band members’ various styles and musical paths, building from Butler’s doomy, descending bass line as Perez coos with an almost country-ish twang. By the time the chorus drops, the song is at full stadium volume as Stevens’ guitar surges above Sorum’s deliberate drumming.

The band just played its world debut to a sold-out crowd this week at The Troubadour in Los Angeles and will set out on a string of major festival and European venue dates this summer. In the fall, they’ll play the U.S. festivals Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Dates are listed below, and tickets are available on the band’s site here.

Deadland Ritual tour dates:

06/06 – Solvesborg S. Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/07 – Nurberg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring

06/09 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park

06/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

06/11 – Hamburg, Germany @ Logo

06/13 – London, United Kingdom @ 02 Academy Islington

06/14 – Castle Donnington, United Kingdom @ Download Festival

06/15 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Garage

06/19 – Pratteln, Switzerland @ Z7

06/21 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/22 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest Festival

06/23 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park