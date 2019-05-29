Blondie's Debbie Harry, photo by Autumn Andel

Blondie singer Debbie Harry has announced her first-ever memoir. Titled Face It, the book is scheduled to hit shelves October 1st through Harper Collins.

The 304-page autobiography sees the frontwoman recounting Blondie’s legendary rise — from their early days in New York to global stardom. Along with Harry’s own first-person essays will be interviews conducted by journalist Sylvie Simmons. Included also are previously unseen photos and an introduction penned by Blondie guitarist Chris Stein.



“I didn’t want to [write it], but I did,” the 73-year-old Harry remarked in a statement. “If Face It appeals to people then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie – like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles… I have led a very full life and couldn’t possibly cover everything in just one volume.”

(Buy Tickets To Blondie and Elvis Costello’s Joint Tour)

Per a statement from Harper Collins, fans should also expect the memoir to include mentions of Harry’s film career, as well as other acts that came up in the ’70s alongside Blondie,

“Peppered with colorful characters, Face It features everyone from bands Blondie came up with on the 1970s music scene—The Ramones, Television, Talking Heads, Iggy Pop and David Bowie—to artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marina Abramović and H.R. Giger of Alien fame. It explores her successful acting career (she has starred in over 30 film roles including David Cronenberg’s Videodrome and John Waters’ Hairspray), her weekends with William S. Burroughs and her attempted abduction by serial killer Ted Bundy. Ranging from the hardscrabble grit and grime of the early New York City years to times of glorious commercial success, interrupted by a plunge into heroin addiction, the near-death of partner Chris Stein, a heart-wrenching bankruptcy and Blondie’s break up as a band, an amazing solo career and then a stunning return with Blondie, this is a cinematic story of an artist who has always set her own path.”

Pre-orders for Face It have already begun.

Harry and the rest of Blondie are set to embark on a summer tour with Elvis Costello & The Imposters. Grab tickets here. The band’s last album, Pollinator, dropped in 2017.