Deep Purple announce 2019 US tour dates

Deep Purple have just announced that their ongoing “Long Goodbye Tour” is going to keep on going for at least another leg. The hard rock legends revealed that they will be embarking on a 33-date U.S. tour starting in September.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band first embarked on the trek in 2017, and it’s definitely living up to its name, as this is the eighth leg of the tour. The band’s current lineup features founding drummer Ian Paice alongside longtime members Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover, as well as more recent additions, guitarist Steve Moore and keyboardist Don Airey.
(Buy: Tickets to Deep Purple’s Upcoming Dates)
While they still have a spring in their step, Deep Purple will take the show on the road starting on September 3rd at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California, running across the country until they wrap it up on October 19th at The Armory in Minneapolis. See the dates below.
The band is also offering up VIP packages for the dates that include a photo op with the band (minus Gillan) and some special merch. A VIP pre-sale kicks off tomorrow (May 7th) at 10am local time, with regular tickets going on sale on Friday, May 10th, at 10am local time at this location. Tickets will be also be available at StubHub once show sell out.
Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:
09/03 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
09/06 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
09/07 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/13 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
09/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
09/17 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
09/20 – Shawnee, OK @ FireLake Arena
09/21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Joint at Hard Rock
09/23 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
09/26 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
09/27 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre
09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson Hall
10/02 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/04 – Monticello, NY @ Resorts World Catskills Epicenter
10/05 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/06 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
10/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/16 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory