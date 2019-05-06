Deep Purple announce 2019 US tour dates

Deep Purple

Deep Purple have just announced that their ongoing “Long Goodbye Tour” is going to keep on going for at least another leg. The hard rock legends revealed that they will be embarking on a 33-date U.S. tour starting in September.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band first embarked on the trek in 2017, and it’s definitely living up to its name, as this is the eighth leg of the tour. The band’s current lineup features founding drummer Ian Paice alongside longtime members Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover, as well as more recent additions, guitarist Steve Moore and keyboardist Don Airey.



(Buy: Tickets to Deep Purple’s Upcoming Dates)

While they still have a spring in their step, Deep Purple will take the show on the road starting on September 3rd at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California, running across the country until they wrap it up on October 19th at The Armory in Minneapolis. See the dates below.

The band is also offering up VIP packages for the dates that include a photo op with the band (minus Gillan) and some special merch. A VIP pre-sale kicks off tomorrow (May 7th) at 10am local time, with regular tickets going on sale on Friday, May 10th, at 10am local time at this location. Tickets will be also be available at StubHub once show sell out.

Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

09/03 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

09/06 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

09/07 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/13 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

09/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

09/20 – Shawnee, OK @ FireLake Arena

09/21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Joint at Hard Rock

09/23 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

09/26 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

09/27 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson Hall

10/02 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/04 – Monticello, NY @ Resorts World Catskills Epicenter

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/06 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

10/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

10/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/16 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory