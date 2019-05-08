Denzel Curry shares new single “Ricky”: Stream

Denzel Curry, photo by Julian Cousins

Last year, Denzel Curry dropped his three-part, 13-track album TA1300. Now, the Florida rapper has released his first single following up last July’s LP.

“Ricky” takes its name from Curry’s father, with Denzel using the track to pay tribute to his dad and explore the lessons his family passed down to him when he was younger. For example, in the chorus, he quotes his father, “Trust no man but your brothers/ And never leave your day one’s in the gutter…/ Treat young girls like your mother.” From his mother, he adds, “Trust no hoe, use a rubber.”



“Ricky” was released with an accompanying music video from director Twelve’len, who collaborated with Curry on “BLACK BALLOONS”. Like the track, the visual reflects the rapper’s childhood growing up in Miami. Curry’s late brother Treon was involved in Miami’s backyard brawling scene, which was the subject of the documentary Dawg Fight. Thus, the majority of the clip was filmed in the MMA and brawling legend Dada 5000’s backyard, a spot where Treon used to compete, and features both Dada and another fighter Chocolate (both of whom appear in the 2015 film).

In other news, Denzel will join Billie Eilish on North American tour starting on May 29th. After a handful of festival appearances over the summer, the rapper will meet up with the $uicideBoy$ for a tour leg that extends until late August. Find his full summer tour dates below. You can get tickets here.

Denzel Curry 2019 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

05/24-05/26 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/02 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

06/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena ^

06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell ^

06/14 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion ^

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The MET Philadelphia ^

06/18 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

06/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

06/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

06/21- Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

06/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park ^

06/27 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28 – Wretcher, BE @ Rock Wretcher

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/30 – Moscow, RU @ Locals Only Festival

07/03 – Oslo, NO @ Kadetten

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Zamardi, HU @ Balaton Sound

07/06 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival

07/07 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

07/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater ^

07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

07/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center *

07/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/02-04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre *

08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

08/14 – Milwaukee, MI @ Eagles Ballroom *

08/18 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre *

08/19 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

08/21 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair *

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

^ = w/ Billie Eilish

* = w/ $uicideBoy$