Denzel Curry, photo by Cat Miller

Denzel Curry has revealed his new album, ZUU. The project is streaming in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

ZUU follows Curry’s TA13OO, the 45th best record of 2018. Spanning a total of 12 tracks, the new album boasts collaborations with Rick Ross, Ice Billion Berg, Sam Sneak, PlayThatBoiZayt, and Kiddo Marv.



Ahead of the LP, the 24-year-old Florida rapper shared a pair of singles, “RICKY” and “SPEEDBOAT”, with fans. Curry also lined up tour dates opening for Billie Eilish, tickets for which can be bought here.

In recent months, Curry has linked up with Flying Lotus and Charlie Heat.

ZUU Artwork:

ZUU Tracklist:

01. ZUU

02. RICKY

03. WISH feat. Kiddo Marv

04. BIRDZ feat. Rick Ross

05. AUTOMATIC

06. SPEEDBOAT

07. BUSHY B INTERLUDE

08. YOO

09. CAROLMART feat. Ice Billion Berg

10. SHAKE 88 feat. Sam Sneak

11. BLACKLAND 66.6

12. P.A.T. feat. PlayThatBoiZay