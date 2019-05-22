Denzel Curry announces new album, ZUU, shares “SPEEDBOAT”: Stream

Denzel Curry, photo by Julian Cousins

Last summer, Denzel Curry dropped his breakout album, TA13OO. Less than a year later, the Florida MC is set to return with a new full-length — and it’s due out in just one week.

Entitled ZUU, Curry’s latest record is coming on May 31st via Loma Vista Recordings. Guests on the 12-track effort include Rick Ross, Ice Billion Berg, Sam Sneak, PlayThatBoiZayt, and Kiddo Marv. Recently released single “RICKY” is present on the tracklist, as is new track “SPEEDBOAT”.



The single comes accompanied with a cinematic video that highlights the dangers of living the fast life that Curry raps about with bars like, “All black, no tag, time for the sweep/ Too many guns, too many sons/ Lost in the river of blood in these streets.” There’s not a lot of plot in the Zev Deans-directed clip, but there are plenty of massive highway crashes and even an exploding mansion. Take a look below.

Pre-orders for ZUU are live now. You can also snag tickets to Curry’s summer tour, which includes dates with Billie Eilish, here.

ZUU Artwork:

ZUU Tracklist:

01. ZUU

02. RICKY

03. WISH feat. Kiddo Marv

04. BIRDZ feat. Rick Ross

05. AUTOMATIC

06. SPEEDBOAT

07. BUSHY B INTERLUDE

08. YOO

09. CAROLMART feat. Ice Billion Berg

10. SHAKE 88 feat. Sam Sneak

11. BLACKLAND 66.6

12. P.A.T. feat. PlayThatBoiZay