Diana Ross says she was “violated” by TSA agent

Diana Ross

Diana Ross says she was “violated” by a TSA agent while going through security at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport early Sunday morning.

Ross, 75, recounted her negative experience via Twitter. “OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit,” she tweeted. “Let me be clear, Not the [people] or Delta BUT TSA, was over the top !! Makes me want to cry !!!”



“Its not what was done but how, I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it her job),” Ross added. “WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now.”

Ross was in town to perform at this weekend’s New Orleans Jazz Fest.

According to ABC News, a representative for TSA said that “an initial review of the surveillance footage indicates the officers involved in Ross’s screening ‘correctly followed all protocols.'” However, a full investigation is underway.

“TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy,” TSA spokesperson Jenny Burke said in a statement. “TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning.”

“We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can further explain our procedures, designed to protect travelers from a persistent threat,” the statement continued.

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019