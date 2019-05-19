Menu
DJ Khaled brings all the stars to SNL’s season finale: Watch

With appearances from SZA, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, John Legend, and a tribute to Nipsey Hussle

DJ Khaled on SNL
DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Jeremih, Lil Baby, and J. Balvin on SNL

DJ Khaled had the honors of closing out of Saturday Night Live’s season 44, and he pulled out all the stops. The Father of Ashad was joined by a bevy of collaborators from his lastest album, including Lil Wayne and Big Sean (“Jealous”); Meek Mill, Jeremih, Lil Baby, and J. Balvin (“You Stay); SZA (“Just Us”); and Mill (“Weather the Storm”).

For the final performance of the evening, DJ Khaled brought out John Legend to sing “Higher” in tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who appears posthumously on the track.

Replay it all below.

