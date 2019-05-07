Don McLean receives Lifetime Achievement Award, only to have it taken away hours later

Don McLean

“American Pie” singer Don McLean was ever so briefly the 2019 recipient of the George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement.

On Monday, the 73-year-old musician announced that he was receiving the award from the Student Alumni Association of University of California … only to have it yanked back hours later.



According to The Portland Press Herald, the award was rescinded once the association was made aware of McLean’s 2016 charges for domestic violent assault against his then-wife Patrisha McLean. Although McLean had pleaded guilty to the charges, they were dismissed once he met the terms of a plea agreement.

Needless to say, someone at the Association didn’t do their homework — or a simple goddamn Google search — which is why we’re left with a situation that just screams “awkward turtle.” Or, you know, “disrespectful,” as McLean’s spokesman calls it.

On a related note, this writer is beyond elated that one less award goes to the guy responsible for arguably the most annoying rock song of all time. ::Kanye shrug::