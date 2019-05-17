Duckwrth reveals new EP, The Falling Man: Stream

Duckwrth's The Falling Man EP Artwork

After teasing it for months, breakout rapper Duckwrth has finally released his new The Falling Man EP. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Due out through Republic Records, today’s new project spans a total of eight tracks. Included are early singles “Fall Back”, the Consequence of Sound-premiered “Soprano”, and “Love is Like a Moshpit” featuring Rico Nasty and producer Medasin. There are also collaborations with Terrace Martin, known for his work with Kendrick Lamar, Canadian rapper and Kanye West associate Allan Kingdom, and producer Mr. Carmack.



(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time)

The Falling Man is the proper follow-up to Duckwrth’s An EXTRA UUGLY Mixtape from 2017 and his 2016 full-length, I’m Uugly. The new release also follows Duckwrth’s contributions to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack and the new album from fellow rising artist Tayla Parx.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Falling Man Tracklist:

01. Bow

02. Fall Back

03. King King

04. Nobody Falls (feat. Kiana Lede, Terrace Martin, Medasin)

05. Love is Like a Moshpit (feat. Rico Nasty, Medasin)

06. Soprano

07. A Wildfire (feat. Mr. Carmack, Allan Kingdom)

08. Sallie Mae (feat. NoMBe)