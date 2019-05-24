Ed Sheeran (photo by Nathan Dainty) and Chance the Rapper (photo by Ben Kaye)

Earlier in the month, Ed Sheeran released a new collaboration with Justin Bieber called “I Don’t Care”. It turns out the track is part of a bigger, guest-heavy new project from the British pop singer, an album dubbed No.6 Collaborations Project.

Coming July 12th, the album features 15 collaborative tracks featuring a total of 22 guests. As Sheeran explained in an Instagram post announcing the record, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”



While the names of the other artists have largely been withheld, Sheeran has revealed a second teaser track from the album, “Cross Me”, which features Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. Take a listen to the tune below.

No.6 Collaborations comes two years after Sheeran’s last full-length, ÷. The pop singer-songwriter will be touring Europe this summer, and you can buy tickets here in hopes of catching some surprise guests to deliver the new material.

Find the album art and tracklist (guests redacted) via the announcement Instagram post below.