Elmer Bernstein’s Ghostbusters score crossing the digital streams for the first time ever

Ghostbusters, 1984

In honor of the film’s 35th anniversary, Sony Music is reissuing the late Elmer Bernstein’s iconic score to 1984’s Ghostbusters on CD and vinyl, while also giving the album its first-ever digital release.

This is a huge deal for vinyl enthusiasts, however, who’ve been waiting for a proper re-release for years. Well, the wait was worth it as the collection includes a completely new remaster of the original tracks, new artwork, liner notes from son Peter Bernstein, and four previously unreleased tracks.



“As one of the original orchestrators on Ghostbusters, it has been very satisfying and also very moving to work on this soundtrack release 35 years down the road,” Peter Bernstein says. “It is a great movie with great music and we had a whole lot of fun creating it. I am very pleased to see it released in its original form.”

Last year, Bernstein and Schirmer Theatrical traveled across the country with the score for a number of Ghostbusters In Concert screenings. Here’s hoping they double-dip now that the actual score is out and fans don’t have to sort through YouTube to find the tracks.

That tomfoolery ends this summer, though, when the score surfaces on both CD and digital stores on June 7th with the vinyl to follow on July 19th. Pre-orders are currently on-going and you can consult both the cover artwork and the tracklist below.

In related news, Bill Murray, aka Dr. Peter Venkman, wants to return to the franchise for Jason Reitman’s reboot/legacy sequel, which hits theaters on July 10th, 2020. So be good, for goodness sake, ooooooooooh, somebody’s comin’, somebody’s comiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin.

Ghostbusters Original Motion Artwork:

Ghostbusters Original Motion Picture Score:

01. Ghostbusters Theme

02. Library

03. Venkman

04. Hello

05. The Best One in Your Row

06. Get Her!

07. Plan

08. Dana’s Theme

09. Fridge and Sign

10. Attack

11. Client

12. Dana’s Apartment

13. Same Problem

14. We Got One

15. Zuul Part 1

16. Meeting 1

17. I Respect You

18. Who Brought the Dog

19. Zuul Part 2

20. Steel Drum

21. Cross Rip

22. News

23. Judgment Day

24. Mistake

25. Halls

26. Ballroom

27. Trap

28. Meeting 2

29. Earthquake

30. Stairwell

31. Gozer

32. Let’s Go

33. We’re Going to Save the World

34. Mr. Stay Puft

35. Final Battle

36. Finish

37. Zuul (Album Version)