Emilia Clarke bids farewell to Game of Thrones: “And now our watch has ended”

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

Ahead of tonight’s Game of Thrones series finale, the Mother of Dragons, a.k.a. Emilia Clarke, has penned an emotional farewell to her career-defining character.

“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart, Clarke said of her time playing Daenerys Targaryen. “I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.”



“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown,” she added.

Clarke went on to thank the show’s “dear kind magical fans,” who “I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us.”

Clarke concluded her sentiments by writing simply, “And now our watch has ended.”

Clarke’s Instagram post also included photos of the cast and crew.

Game of Thrones’ series finale aires tonight on HBO, and should make for a pretty unproductive day at work tomorrow.