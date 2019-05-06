Menu
Starbucks made a cameo on last night’s Game of Thrones and fans are drinking it up: Watch

Daenerys Targaryen: "I will take what is mine with fire and blood ... and no foam"

by
on May 06, 2019, 10:07am
Daenerys Targaryen, Starbucks, Coffee, Game of Thrones
Starbucks Cup in Game of Thrones (HBO)

“I will take what is mine with fire and blood … and no sugar.”

Last night’s Game of Thrones pushed fans closer to the climactic battle at King’s Landing. Naturally, there were lengthy discussions, surprising deaths, and, yes, plenty of libations. More than usual, in fact, as fans have since pointed out that Daenerys Targaryen, aka actress Emilia Clarke, appears to be enjoying a drink from Starbucks.

The cameo occurred at the 17:39 mark of the episode, during a scene in which Tormund Giantsbane is toasting Jon Snow during a post-battle celebratory meal. Making the gaffe all that more confounding is the presence of showrunner D.B. Weiss, who appears in the background of the scene.

As expected, fans are having a field day online with the revelation, with some hilariously joking that Starbs is canon. If so, there’s certainly a location in Winterfell, though it remains to be seen whether it’s one of those Starbucks Reserve bars. Given the amount of wine in this episode, one could argue that Tormund is a regular patron.

Below we’ve gathered some of our favorite reactions.

