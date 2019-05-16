Evanescence’s Amy Lee: “We’re ready to start writing a new album now”

Evanescence, photo by Paul Brown

Evanescence are on the road this spring, playing shows across the United States, and they’re back to their rock roots. Following last year’s tour, which saw the band performing with a full orchestra, this time around, Amy Lee and company are touring as a straight-ahead rock band.

Lee recently checked in with Heavy Consequence, and she told us that getting back to the straight-ahead rock vibe will ultimately help the band write music for a new album.



“We’re ready to start writing a new album now, and we really wanted to get back to our roots before going down that path,” Lee tells us. “The orchestra thing was so beautiful and so different. It made us really grow in different directions and work in a way that was outside of all of our comfort zones, until it got comfortable. But, up was the new down. So, we wanted to get back to the heart and root of our sound as a band and start playing together to get in the mood for the next thing.”

When it comes to ideas for Evanescence’s next album, Lee says the band is “open minded right now.”

“We’re definitely just feeling the camaraderie and brotherhood of each other being on tour together,” she says. “We’re all crammed into one bus with my son included, so it’s a very family vibe out here! [Laughs] I’m literally sitting on three people’s backpacks in the back lounge.”

“When we put together our live show, it really is a perfect intro into writing, because we do write,” she adds. “We write little bits and pieces. We created this really fun medley of our songs at rehearsals before this tour, because there are always songs that people on the Internet say, ‘You never play this or that song!’ There are reasons we don’t play it live — it either doesn’t work live or it’s too slow or something else. So, I thought, what if we just make a Frankenstein of all the best parts of five of those songs? And it’s our favorite thing to play every night.”

She adds, “It took two solid days of us mixing and matching and creating and changing the keys and all of that, which feels really good, because it just builds the language that you have, and you remember how to talk to each other when you’re working together.”

Check back for Heavy Consequence’s full interview with Lee next week, which will serve as the next installment of our Beyond the Boys’ Club column.

Find Evanescence’s upcoming tour dates here.