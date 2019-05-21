Ezra Furman announces new album, Twelve Nudes, shares lead single, “Calm Down”: Stream

Ezra Furman, photo by Jessica Lehrman

Ezra Furman has announced a new album, Twelve Nudes. Serving as the follow-up to last year’s Transangelic Exodus, the 11-track effort is due out August 30th Via Bella Union.

Described in a press release as Furman’s “‘spiritually queer’ punk record,” Twelve Nudes was recorded in Oakland during the fall of 2018. With Jay Reatard and philosopher Anne Carson as his spiritual guides, Furman sought to confront his pent-up rage at the misbalanced state of culture and politics.



To that end, he’s offered “Calm Down” (aka “I Should Not Be Alone”) as the lead single. Accompanied by a vibrant, frantic animated video directed by Beth Jeans Houghton, the track is a furious plea for internal mollification in the face of external madness. Said Furman of the song in a press release,

“Desperate times make for desperate songs. I wrote this in the summer of 2018, a terrible time. It’s the sound of me struggling to admit that I’m not okay with the current state of human civilization, in which bad men crush us into submission. Once you admit how bad it feels to live in a broken society, you can start to resist it, and imagine a better one.”

Take a listen via the clip below.

Pre-orders for Twelve Nudes are now live. The tracklist and album art are below, followed by Furman’s newly announced North American tour dates. Check for tickets here.

Twelve Nudes Artwork:

Twelve Nudes Tracklist:

01. Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone

02. Evening Prayer aka Justice

03. Transition From Nowhere to Nowhere

04. Rated R Crusaders

05. Trauma

06. Thermometer

07. I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend

08. Blown

09. My Teeth Hurt

10. In America

11. What Can You Do But Rock n Roll

Ezra Furman 2019 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Hay on Wye, UK @ Hay Festival

05/29 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

05/30 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

07/21 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

07/23 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

07/24 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

07/25 – Galway, IE @ Galway Festival

07/28 – Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

09/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz P.D.B.

09/11 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage