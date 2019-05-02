Menu
Faye Webster reveals new song “Right Side of My Neck”: Stream

New album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, arrives later this month

by
on May 02, 2019, 11:19am
Faye Webster "Right Side of My Neck" new song indie music releases stream
Faye Webster, photo by Eat Humans

With new album Atlanta Millionaires Club, indie songwriter Faye Webster has been highlighting more than just her intimate songwriting. She’s also been flexing her dexterity in musical textures.

Last month’s “Flowers” single saw her playing around with softly pulsing R&B. As for today’s offering, “Right Side of My Neck”, Webster drapes herself in arrangements built with plush brass and strings. The track’s richness in sound directly mirrors the actual moment that inspired the song itself, an instance which saw Webster intoxicated by a new yet uncertain love.

“This song I didn’t think about writing or what I was doing, I was fresh from a feeling and that’s when I get some of my most honest and relatable songs,” she explained in a statement.

Take a listen below.

Atlanta Millionares Club hits shelves May 24th through Secretly Canadian. She is currently supporting the full-length on a spring tour alongside Stella Donnelly and Lord Huron. Her set is definitely worth catching, and tickets can be purchased here.

“Right Side of My Neck” Artwork:

right side of my neck artwork faye webster

