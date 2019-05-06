Finally: Tool debut first new music in over a decade

Tool, photo by Philip Cosores

The wait is finally over: Tool have debuted their first new music in over a decade.

As part of their headlining set at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville on Sunday night, the band performed two new songs: “Descending” and “Invincible”. Watch fan-captured footage below.



It’s worth noting that Tool previously debuted an instrumental version of “Descending” in concert. However, their Welcome to Rockville set marked the first performance of the completed song with lyrics and vocals sung by frontman Maynard James Keenan.

Presumambly, both “Descending” and “Invincible” are taken from Tool’s long-awaited new album, the band’s first since 2006’s 10,000 Days. Keenan previously said the as-yet-untitled album should arrive “between mid May and mid July” of this year.

Welcome to Rockville marked the start of Tool’s latest US tour, which runs through mid-May. You can enter to win tickets to the concert of your choice. They’re also available for purchase here.

Setlist:

Ænema

The Pot

Parabola

Descending (First time with lyrics)

Schism

Invincible (New song)

Jambi

Forty-Six & 2

Sweat

Ions (-)

Stinkfist

Tool 2019 Tour Dates

05/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BCC

05/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

05/10 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

05/11 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center

05/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

05/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

05/19 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

06/07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival

06/09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival

06/11 – Krakow, PO @ Impact Festival at Tauron Arena

06/13 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/16 – Donington, GB @ Download Festival

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

06/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival