Finally: Tool debut first new music in over a decade

The wait is finally over: Tool have debuted their first new music in over a decade.
As part of their headlining set at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville on Sunday night, the band performed two new songs: “Descending” and “Invincible”. Watch fan-captured footage below.
It’s worth noting that Tool previously debuted an instrumental version of “Descending” in concert. However, their Welcome to Rockville set marked the first performance of the completed song with lyrics and vocals sung by frontman Maynard James Keenan.
Presumambly, both “Descending” and “Invincible” are taken from Tool’s long-awaited new album, the band’s first since 2006’s 10,000 Days. Keenan previously said the as-yet-untitled album should arrive “between mid May and mid July” of this year.
Welcome to Rockville marked the start of Tool's latest US tour, which runs through mid-May.
Setlist:
Ænema
The Pot
Parabola
Descending (First time with lyrics)
Schism
Invincible (New song)
Jambi
Forty-Six & 2
Sweat
Ions (-)
Stinkfist
Tool 2019 Tour Dates
05/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BCC
05/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
05/10 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
05/11 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center
05/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
05/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
05/19 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival
06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle
06/07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival
06/09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival
06/11 – Krakow, PO @ Impact Festival at Tauron Arena
06/13 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival
06/16 – Donington, GB @ Download Festival
06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival
06/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain
07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival