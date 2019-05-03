FINNEAS releases heartfelt new single “I Lost a Friend”: Stream

FINNEAS

FINNEAS may not be as big of a household named as his younger sister, Billie Eilish, but he’s no less talented. In fact, the singer left his fingerprints all over Eilish’s debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, helping write and produce the record with the global pop star. Now, FINNEAS is demonstrating his own chops with a newly released solo number “I Lost a Friend”.

The 21-year-old Los Angeles native has crafted a thoughtful, heartfelt song about the loss of friendship. With FINNEAS’ soulful vocals at the center of the track, “I Lost a Friend” sports a generally minimalist approach to instrumentation, though eventually adds rich layered harmonies and an aggressive beat in the latter half. As the vocalist explained in a statement,



“This song was born out of a falling out I had with my childhood best friend. I’ve made a lot of music covering romantic relationships and a lot covering family but I’d never been able to articulate what it feels like to lose a friend until now. Hope this song gives you some comfort if you’ve ever felt the same way.”

Stream FINNEAS’ “I Lost a Friend” below.

FINNEAS recently made back-to-back appearances at Coachella, guesting during Eilish’s high-profile debut. He will support his sister once again during a Vancouver show at the start of June. He is also scheduled to perform at a series of festivals during the second part of the year. Find his full itinerary below, and get tickets here.

FINNEAS 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre*

07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Diplo’s Mad Decent Block Party Festival

10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

* = w/ Billie Eilish