FKA twigs gorgeously performs “Cellophane” at The Wallace Collection: Watch

FKA twigs Live at the Wallace Collection

FKA twigs returned last month with “Cellophane”, her first single in about three years. The track was accompanied by an impressive music video helmed by frequent Björk collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang. Now, FKA twigs has shared another set of stunning visuals in support of her “Cellophane”.

“Cellophane, Live at the Wallace Collection” captures FKA twigs playing the single on the piano — her first such performance ever. Directed by the alt-R&B artist herself, it was filmed at the Wallace Collection in London, which houses gorgeous art, and features guest cellist Lucinda Chua and performer Sakeema Crook. Much like FKA twigs, the video is at times elegant and intriguing, an intimate look at both the musician and special venue.



“to perform cellophane at the wallace collection is a dream come true,” FKA twigs gushed in a statement. She added,

“this is my love letter to the artefacts and paintings held within its walls, and to one of my favourite designers vivienne westwood whose portrait collection was inspired by these pieces. it was an emotional experience to perform in that magical place, and to be wearing these beautiful clothes I’ve spent years collecting.”

“Throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be,” FKA twigs wrote in a previous tweet announcing “Cellophane”. “It didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. Go deeper. Rebuild. Start again.”

The English artist offered up the live debut of “Cellophane”, as well as at least seven more new songs, during recent performances in Los Angeles and New York. She has a handful of shows in the coming months, including appearances at Brooklyn and Atlanta’s Afropunk festivals and Primavera Sound, and you can get tickets here.