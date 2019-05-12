FKA twigs debuts new music at first shows in three years: Watch

FKA twigs, photo by Nina Corcoran

The return of FKA twigs is complete. After sharing her new single “Cellophane”, the musician/dancer/artist recently kicked off her “Magdalene Tour”, her first concerts in almost three years. During the opening performances at Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre and New York City’s Park Armory, the British alt-R&B star debuted a number of new songs.

Considering the material was being premiered for the first time, it’s hard to judge exactly what was played. However, a Rolling Stone review of the May 11th show in NYC states that “at least seven new songs” were performed. Over at Setlist.fm, a setlist for the May 8th LA gig (the only of FKA’s recent shows with a completed setlist) lists titles like “1000 Eyes”, “Mary Magdalene”, “Sad Day”, and “Day Bed”.



A number of videos featuring the new music have also come online, some bearing track names like “Lonely”, “Make a Wish”, and “Home with You”. It’s hard to know exactly what to call any of it, but all that really matters is FKA twigs is back and it’s beautiful.

Check out clips of the new songs — which also reveal the theatrical set design, sword dancing, pole work, and costumes of the “Magdalene Tour” — below, followed by a best-guess setlist. FKA twigs has a handful of shows left on her docket, including appearances at Brooklyn and Atlanta’s Afropunk festivals and Primavera Sound, and you can get tickets here.

Ready for you to drop this song!! I can’t wait for your tour to be over, It’s needed now. @FKAtwigs pic.twitter.com/f3fkx5Aj5l — Hazel Bonilla (@HazelBonilla) May 12, 2019

@FKAtwigs I’m ready for the album, I need to hear this joint on an album!!!! pic.twitter.com/u3GA2hufCX — Cynda Evangelista (@SlimCynCyn) May 12, 2019

FKA twigs Los Angeles, California’s Palace Theatre, May 8th, 2019 Setlist:

01. Hide

02. Water Me

03. Pendeulum

04. Figure 8

05. Video Girl

06. 1000 Eyes (New Song)

07. Mary Magdalene (New Song)

08. Home with You (New Song)

09. Sad Day (New Song)

10. Fukk Sleep

11. Holy Terrain (New Song)

12. Day Bed (New Song)

13. Mirrored Heart (New Song)

14. Pap Pacify

15. Lights On

16. Two Weeks

17. Cellophane