Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak share anime video for “More”: Watch

Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak's "More" video

Last week, Flying Lotus dropped a new collaboration with Anderson .Paak titled “More”. Now, the hip-hop producer has followed up the single with its corresponding animated music video from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe.

In the anime-style clip, FlyLo crashes a spaceship on a grim, mostly deserted planet. As he traverses the desolate landscape, he encounters .Paak, who is portrayed as an ominous robot DJ. As the visual unfolds, the space traveler experiences a dark metamorphosis, eventually bursting into a burning tree composed of flesh and organs.



The psychedelic collaboration comes on the heels of Watanabe’s Blade Runner Black Out 2022, for which Flying Lotus provided the soundtrack. The Japanese director also announced that the duo will collaborate on a new series titled Carole & Tuesday.

Watch the video for “More” below.

“More” appears on FlyLo’s forthcoming album Flamagra, which is due out on May 24th via Warp. Following up 2014’s You’re Dead!, the Brainfeeder mastermind has previewed the release with “Fire is Coming” featuring David Lynch and Little Dragon-assisted “Spontaneous”. To support the LP, he hit the road in August and September. Check out the tour dates here, and grab your tickets here.

In other news, last month, Anderson .Paak continued his Los Angeles-themed discography with his new album Ventura as a follow-up to Malibu and Oxnard.