Flying Lotus, photo by Renata Raksha

Flying Lotus has revealed his new album, Flamagra. It’s available to stream in full down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Due out through Warp Records, the new LP marks the artist’s first in almost five years. The You’re Dead! follow-up collects a total of 27 (!) tracks and an equally massive list of guest contributors.



David Lynch appears on lead single “Fire is Coming”, while Anderson .Paak joins FlyLo on “More” and Little Dragon pops up on “Spontaneous”. There are also collaborations with George Clinton, Thundercat, Solange, and Shabazz Palaces, as well as Toro y Moi, Tierra Whack, and Denzel Curry.

(Buy Tickets to Flying Lotus' "Flamagra Tour")

With such a varied guest list and the guidance of experimental maestro FlyLo, it should come as no surprise that Flamagra draws on everything from hip-hop and jazz to global dance music and IDM. A press release describes it as perhaps “the definitive” FlyLo record, “an astral afro-futurist masterpiece of deep soul, cosmic dust, and startling originality.”

In a statement, FlyLo (né Steven Ellison) talked about the role of fire, which is seen in his press photos and album artwork, in his overall vision for the record:

“I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I’d always had this thematic idea in mind — a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill. Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire.”

Flamagra will be supported with a North American tour this summer.

Flamagra Artwork:

Flamagra Tracklist:

01. Heroes

02. Post Requisite

03. Heroes In A Half Shell

04. More feat. Anderson .Paak

05. Capillaries

06. Burning Down The House feat. George Clinton

07. Spontaneous feat. Little Dragon

08. Takashi

09. Pilgrim Side Eye

10. All Spies

11. Yellow Belly feat. Tierra Whack

12. Black Balloons Reprise feat. Denzel Curry

13. Fire Is Coming feat. David Lynch

14. Inside Your Home

15. Actually Virtual feat. Shabazz Palaces

16. Andromeda

17. Remind U

18. Say Something

19. Debbie Is Depressed

20. Find Your Own Way Home

21. The Climb feat. Thundercat

22. Pygmy

23. 9 Carrots feat. Toro y Moi

24. FF4

25. Land Of Honey feat. Solange

26. Thank U Malcolm

27. Hot Oct.