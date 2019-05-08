Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak collaborate on new song “More”: Stream

Flying Lotus (photo by Maarten de Boer), Anderson .Paak (photo by Lior Phillips)

Later this month, Flying Lotus will unveil his star-studded new album, Flamagra. The follow-up to 2014’s You’re Dead! has already been teased with “Fire is Coming” featuring David Lynch, as well as with the Little Dragon-assisted “Spontaneous”. Today brings more of FlyLo — literally — with new track “More”, plus the announcement of a summer tour.

A collaboration with Anderson .Paak, who just released his own Ventura LP, “More” is a psychedelic and grooving cut. Take a listen below.

As for FlyLo’s live schedule, his North American “Flamagra Tour” begins in August and promises 3D technology. Portland, Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis are marked on his itinerary, as are Montreal, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin. Grab your tickets here.

Flamagra, which also features George Clinton, Solange, and Thundercat, officially arrives May 24th through Warp.

Flying Lotus 2019 Tour Dates:

05/08-11 – Kern County, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival

08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

08/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

08/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

08/16 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/17 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex

08/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

08/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

08/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Frankin Music Hall

08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

08/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa

09/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo