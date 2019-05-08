Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak collaborate on new song “More”: Stream

FlyLo has also lined up a North American summer tour

by
on May 08, 2019, 1:12pm
0 comments
flying lotus anderson paak "more" new song music release collaboration stream
Flying Lotus (photo by Maarten de Boer), Anderson .Paak (photo by Lior Phillips)

Later this month, Flying Lotus will unveil his star-studded new album, Flamagra. The follow-up to 2014’s You’re Dead! has already been teased with “Fire is Coming” featuring David Lynch, as well as with the Little Dragon-assisted “Spontaneous”. Today brings more of FlyLo — literally — with new track “More”, plus the announcement of a summer tour.

A collaboration with Anderson .Paak, who just released his own Ventura LP, “More” is a psychedelic and grooving cut. Take a listen below.

As for FlyLo’s live schedule, his North American “Flamagra Tour” begins in August and promises 3D technology. Portland, Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis are marked on his itinerary, as are Montreal, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin. Grab your tickets here.

Flamagra, which also features George Clinton, Solange, and Thundercat, officially arrives May 24th through Warp.

Flying Lotus 2019 Tour Dates:
05/08-11 – Kern County, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival
08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
08/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
08/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
08/16 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/17 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex
08/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
08/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
08/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Frankin Music Hall
08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
08/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa
09/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

image

Tour Stop - Metric, Anderson

image

Childish Gambino's Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Stop: Cher, The Revivalists,

image

Arcade Fire's Best Songs

image

Food References in Drake's Music

Previous Story
Julia Holter announces new 2019 tour dates
Next Story
Massive Woodstock 50th anniversary box set features every artist from the festival
No comments