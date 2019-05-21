Leader of far-right political party thanks Morrissey for his support

Last week saw Morrissey ruin a perfectly pleasant performance on The Tonight Show by wearing a pin supporting right-wing extremist political party For Britain. The Smiths singer has been an advocate of the movement since its inception in late 2017, and now his loyalty has been acknowledged and praised by Anne Marie Waters, For Britain’s founder and notorious anti-Islam activist.

“Thank you so much for your support since the UKIP leadership election, Waters said in a new YouTube video, as Stereogum points out. “Thank you for giving us so much publicity.” She continued,



“I can tell you that the traffic to our website exploded with the story breaking of you wearing the For Britain button badge, which you have been wearing everywhere from what I can see. We have sold out of those, but the good news is we have more, and they have been selling like hot cakes, so thank you very much for doing that.”

Waters closed her video message by encouraging Moz, as well as UK tabloid The Daily Mail, to keep on spreading the word about For Britain. “Thank you, Morrissey. I hope to meet you one day,” said Waters. “Thank you, Daily Mail. Keep up the hysterical smearing. It’s having the opposite effect. You are driving people to us.”

Waters founded For Britain after losing an election to lead UKIP, another far-right party. Among her numerous anti-Islam views, Waters reportedly once told an undercover reporter that she believed the European Union was conspiring to turn Europe into an Islamic State.

Waters appears to be even more extreme in her views compared to those who support the xenophobic Brexit referendum, though. In fact, former UKIP leader and current Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has described Waters’ supporters as “Nazis and racists.”

Morrissey’s political comments fall in line with those spewed by Waters. Around the same time he pledged his support for For Britain, he mocked the accent of London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan:

“London is debased. The Mayor of London tells us about ‘Neighborhood policin’ — what is ‘policin’? He tells us London is an ‘amazin’ city. What is ‘amazin?’ This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly! I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health, and he repeatedly said ‘men’el’… he could not say the words ‘mental health.’ The Mayor of London! Civilisation is over!”