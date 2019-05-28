Franz Ferdinand premiere new song “Black Tuesday”: Watch

Franz Ferdinand, photo by Heather Kaplan

Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand haven’t rolled out new music too often. Last year, they released Always Ascending and, five years before that, they shared Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. That’s a sizable gap, but one that’s on par for the band.

So that’s why Franz Ferdinand debuting new material live comes as a pleasant surprise. While performing at North Music Festival in Porto, Portugal over the weekend, Franz Ferdinand debuted a new track called “Black Tuesday”. It clocks in around three and a half minutes.



(Read: Franz Ferdinand on Leaving Post-Punk Roots)

The song follows a steadfast bassline and a scale-climbing guitar melody. Given this was the band’s first time playing it live, and the first time anyone has heard it publicly, it sounds pretty dang good. It’s the type of song that starts off somewhat innocent before its chorus sneakily wiggles its way into your head.

Luckily for fans, a festivalgoer filmed the whole thing from the front row — and the audio quality isn’t too shabby at all. Check it out in the video below.

If that clip has you itching for more live performances by the band, you’re in luck. Franz Ferdinand had quite the string of TV performances last year. For starters, they played “Lazy Boy” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “Feel the Love Go” on Colbert, and a whopping five songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Those looking for an in-person live experience can catch Franz Ferdinand at a handful of European festivals this summer, including Benicàssim Festival, Sziget Festival, Pukkelpop, and Lowlands Festival.