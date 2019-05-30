Menu
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib confirm Bandana release date, share “Crime Pays”: Stream

Featuring Killer Mike, Pusha-T, Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def, and Black Thought

on May 30, 2019, 12:34pm
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have confirmed the release of their long-awaited collaborative album, Bandana. It’s due out digitally on June 28th through Keep Cool/RCA Records and Madlib Invazion/ESGN. A physical release on CD and vinyl will follow on July 27th. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

Joining Gibbs and Madlib on Bandana are a number of prominent guests, including Killer Mike, Pusha-T, Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def, and Black Thought.

Following February’s release of “Flat Tummy Tea”, MadGibbs have unveiled “Crime Pays” as the album’s second single. The accompanying video, directed by Nick Walker, is a take on the 70’s Blaxploitation Western. Watch it below.

Bandana Artwork:

Freddie Gibbs Madlib Bandana art

