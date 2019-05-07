Menu
Season three trailer for FX’s Legion teases Professor X, loses all sense of time: Watch

Noah Hawley's psychedelic X-Men spinoff series comes to an end this summer

by
on May 07, 2019, 6:02pm
Legion (FX)

FX’s Legion has been trippy from the get-go.

So, it makes sense that series creator Noah Hawley would double-down on his own twisted brand of psychedelia for the show’s third and final season. Based on the new trailer that FX dropped today, it appears he’s done exactly that, mixing his psychedelics for maximum effect.

For starters, you get to see Farouk (Aubrey Plaza) as the Mad Hatter, but you also get a sense of David’s (Dan Stevens) time-traveling capabilities. Of course, the real tease for the die-hard fans is seeing a glimpse of David’s father, aka Professor X (Harry Lloyd), in full Cerebro get-up.

Watch below.

As previously reported, Legion returns for its final chapter in June, roughly around the same time Fox’s film series comes to an ostensible end with Dark Phoenix. Sadly, you’ll have to wait until 2020 for any further X-Men-related adventures; that is, if New Mutants ever sees the light of day.

