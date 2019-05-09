Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience announces 2019 North American tour dates

This fall, the Emmy-winning music of Game of Thrones will again be brought to life with an immersive outdoor concert tour across North America.
Now in its third year, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will be led by series composer Ramin Djawadi. Each night will boast epic musical arrangements taken from the HBO series, including compositions from its eighth and final season. The event also will be highlighted by state-of-the-art visual effects inspired by the world of Westeros.
(Read: Behind the Scenes of the Game of Thrones Live Experience)
The trek officially launches September 5th in Syracuse before heading off to Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York. House Stark and the White Walkers are also scheduled to appear in Jacksonville, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix, and San Francisco before the tour close in Los Angeles on October 5th.
Tickets go on sale Monday, May 13th via LiveNation. Once they’re sold out, you can also get them here.
Check out the full itinerary below.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019 Tour Dates:
09/05 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/10 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann
09/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
09/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
09/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
09/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Read our review for the most recent episode, “The Last of the Starks” (which infamously included an errant coffee cup). Recently, HBO released For the Throne, an album inspired by the show featuring SZA, The Weeknd, The National, Mumford and Sons and more.
Revisit “The Night King” theme song from season eight, followed by footage from a past concert experience.