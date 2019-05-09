Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience announces 2019 North American tour dates

This fall, the Emmy-winning music of Game of Thrones will again be brought to life with an immersive outdoor concert tour across North America.

Now in its third year, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will be led by series composer Ramin Djawadi. Each night will boast epic musical arrangements taken from the HBO series, including compositions from its eighth and final season. The event also will be highlighted by state-of-the-art visual effects inspired by the world of Westeros.

(Read: Behind the Scenes of the Game of Thrones Live Experience)

The trek officially launches September 5th in Syracuse before heading off to Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York. House Stark and the White Walkers are also scheduled to appear in Jacksonville, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix, and San Francisco before the tour close in Los Angeles on October 5th.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 13th via LiveNation. Once they’re sold out, you can also get them here.

Check out the full itinerary below.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann

09/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

09/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

09/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/04 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Read our review for the most recent episode, “The Last of the Starks” (which infamously included an errant coffee cup). Recently, HBO released For the Throne, an album inspired by the show featuring SZA, The Weeknd, The National, Mumford and Sons and more.

Revisit “The Night King” theme song from season eight, followed by footage from a past concert experience.