Gathering of the Juggalos 2019: Morris Day & The Time, GWAR, Juggalo wet t-shirt contest, and more

Gathering of the Juggalos 2019

Proving there is nothing more resilient than a Juggalo, Insane Clown Posse’s annual festival enter its 20th year of existence in 2019. Having survived an FBI gang classification and Tila Tequila, Gathering of the Juggalos returns July 31st – August 3rd with a multi-day celebration of music, comedy, and wrestling taking place at Shimmer Forest in Springville, Indiana.

As to be expected, the lineup is absolutely batshit crazy. Notable acts include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Geto Boys, GWAR, Tech N9ne, KRS-One, C&C Music Factory, Jedi Mind Tricks, Mac Sabbath, Astronautalis, Lyte, Butcher Babies, and $uicideBoy$, and Mushroomhead. Most hilarious, however, is the presence of soul/funk veterans Morris Day & The Time, whose booking agent must really want to get fired.



All these acts will be joined by ICP and their many Psychopathic Records associates. Plus, comedy will be provided by Gilbert Gottfried and Randy from the Trailer Park Boys with Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic, and there will various sideshows including Juggalo Night Court, Juggalesque, a Juggalo white t-shirt contest, and most importantly, a Faygo launching contest.

Watch the infomercial for Gathering of the Juggalos 2019 below, and get a full scope of this year’s activities here.