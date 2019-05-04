George R.R. Martin offers update on Game of Thrones successor series

George RR Martin

Though we’re nearing the end of Game of Thrones, HBO has no plans to leave the world of Westeros anytime soon. Already in development is a prequel series set 5,000 years in the past, created by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, and Jamie Campbell Bower, among others.

Now, in a new blog published to his website, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has revealed that two other GOT-related series “are still moving forward nicely.” They “remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” Martin added.



When HBO first began mapping out its post-Game of Thrones plans, the network hired as many as five different writers to each develop a different spin-off that would “explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe.” In addition to Goldman, the attached writers included GOT scribe Bryan Cogman, Carly Wray (Mad Men), Max Borensetein (Kong: Skull Island), and Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, L.A. Confidential).

It’s unclear which of these projects are still active, though Cogman recently revealed that his successor show is not happening. Like HBO, Martin is keeping details close to the vest, adding only that fans may want to pick up his latest book, Fire & Blood, “and come up with your own theories.”

Though the three series are moving forward, there’s no guarantee that they’ll all make it to air. Previously, HBO head Casey Bloys explained, “The idea is not to do four shows [or five]. The bar set by [David Benioff and DB Weiss] is so high that my hope is to get one show that lives up to it.”

However, with AT&T’s recent acquisition of HBO, there could be added pressure to green-light additional GOT content — especially given the massive viewership numbers seen thus far for GOT season 8.

In the meantime, follow our continuing coverage of Game of Thrones season 8 and cross your fingers that the next episode will be a bit brighter.