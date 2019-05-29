Glastonbury reveals full 2019 lineup

Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury has revealed the full scope of its 2019 lineup. The UK mega fest, which takes place June 26th-30th in Pilton, UK, already promised The Cure, The Killers, and Janet Jackson as headliners, alongside other notable acts include Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monáe, Wu-Tang Clan, Sheryl Crow, Kylie Minogue, and Billie Eilish.

New additions to the lineup include Carrie Underwood, MØ, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers, BABYMETAL, The Vaccines, Fantastic Negrito, Slowthai, Four Tet, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nick Lowe, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Billy Bragg, SOAK, IDLES, Bring Me the Horizon, Fatboy Slim, and Tank and the Bangas. Plus, following his debut appearance at Coachella, Idris Elba will perform a DJ set, and Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed will appear as his hip-hop alter ego Riz MC.



In all, more than 1,000 acts will perform across 70 stages and performance area spaces over the course of the four-day festival. Head to Glastonbury’s website to see the complete lineup and stage-by-stage breakdown.