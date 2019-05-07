Glenn Danzig’s directorial feature-film debut, Verotika, to premiere at Chicago’s Cinepocalypse Film Festival

Glenn Danzig

Last summer, we reported that legendary Misfits rocker Glenn Danzig was set to write, direct, and compose music for a feature film based on his series of Verotik comic books. Now comes news that the movie is set to premiere at Chicago’s Cinepocalypse Film Festival next month.

The movie, titled Verotika, is an anthology that compiles stories from Danzig’s line of comic books, which focuses on mature horror content that’s often sexual and violent in nature, usually featuring scantily-clad female protagonists. The film, which marks Danzig’s directorial debut, will open the Cinepocalypse festival, running June 13th-20th at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre. Even more enticing, Danzig himself will be at the premiere.



Regarding the film, the Cinepocalypse website offered the following statement and description:

“CFF 2019 couldn’t be more excited to introduce you to Verotika, the directorial debut from Misfits founder and punk/metal legend Glenn Danzig. Glenn’s passion for film, the occult, and all things ghouls ‘n ghosts has long influenced his music, and now he’s taking these elements to the big screen. Featuring a plot shrouded in secrecy, a soundtrack of new Danzig music, and based on the output of his comic book publishing company Verotik — a compound of “violence” and “erotic” — this feature film anthology is a realization of his lifelong love of comics and the dark arts. We’ll melt your face off with the world premiere of Verotika on opening night, with Glenn in attendance.”

As recently reported, Danzig is already on to his next film project, a vampire Spaghetti Western that he will direct, as well. Also on the horizon is an “Original Misfits” show on June 29th at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, and a long-awaited album of Elvis Presley covers coming this fall.