Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2019 tour dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Experimental post-rock outfit Godspeed You! Black Emperor will return to the road in August for an 18-date North American tour.

Coming in support of their 2017 LP, Luciferian Towers, GY!BE will captivate audiences “with their torrential live sound and accompanying stack of 16mm film projectors,” according to a press release.



You can see the full tour schedule — which includes an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas — below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2019 Tour Dates:

08/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

08/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

08/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

08/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

08/14 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

08/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

08/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

08/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite

08/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre