Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2019 tour dates

Experimental post-rock outfit Godspeed You! Black Emperor will return to the road in August for an 18-date North American tour.
Coming in support of their 2017 LP, Luciferian Towers, GY!BE will captivate audiences “with their torrential live sound and accompanying stack of 16mm film projectors,” according to a press release.
You can see the full tour schedule — which includes an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas — below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2019 Tour Dates:
08/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
08/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
08/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
08/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
08/14 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
08/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
08/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
08/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
08/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple
08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite
08/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre